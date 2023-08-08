 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Biden designates historic Grand Canyon monument

President Biden is expcted to announce plans for a new national monument to preserve more than 1,500 square miles near the Grand Canyon, where tribes and environmentalists for decades have been trying to safeguard the land.

August 8, 2023 - 12:30 PM

Aerial view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon in the Hualapai Indian Reservation near Peach Springs, Arizona. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona on Tuesday to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, making Native American tribes’ and environmentalists’ decades-long vision to preserve the land a reality.

Biden is expected to announce plans for a new national monument to preserve about 1,562 square miles just outside Grand Canyon National Park, national climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirmed. It will mark the Democratic president’s fifth monument designation.

Tribes in Arizona have been pushing Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni. “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people, while “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.

