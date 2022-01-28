 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice

President Joe Biden affirmed he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.

By

National News

January 28, 2022 - 3:09 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about voting rights at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Ben Gray/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February.

In a White House ceremony marking a moment of national transition, Biden praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will have spent nearly 28 years on the high court  by the time he leaves at the end of the term, as “a model public servant at a time of great division in this country.”

And with that the search for Breyer’s replacement was underway in full. Biden promised a nominee worthy of Breyer’s legacy and said he’d already been studying the backgrounds and writings of potential candidates.

Related
January 27, 2022
January 14, 2022
June 21, 2021
January 20, 2021
Most Popular