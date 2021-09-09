 | Thu, Sep 09, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot

President Joe Biden aims to boost vaccinations and curb the delta variant surge by requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated.

By

National News

September 9, 2021 - 9:24 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden talks briefly to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden today is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors, according to a person familiar with the plans, as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden has signed an new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government. 

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

Related
August 24, 2021
August 9, 2021
July 27, 2021
January 8, 2021
Most Popular