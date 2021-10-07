 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Wichita’s Spirit to mandate vaccines

Employees at Spirit AeroSystems must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the company announced this week. The move comes after a directive from President Biden that applies to contractors who do work for the federal government.

October 7, 2021 - 10:40 AM

Spirit AeroSystems will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8.

The company told employees Wednesday that the mandate applies to all of Spirit’s 10,500 workers in the United States, including 9,000 in Wichita. Spirit also has domestic operations in Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina and Maine.

Spirit said it’s following a directive from President Joe Biden that applies to contractors who do work for the federal government. Spirit, among Wichita’s largest employers, is involved in several U.S. defense programs and does work for other federal agencies.

