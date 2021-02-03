Menu Search Log in

Biden team will test shipping vaccines directly to pharmacies

A test program will provide vaccine directly to pharmacies as officials try to increase the pace of inoculations. The Biden administration said it will ship 1 million doses per week to about 6,500 pharmacies nationwide starting Feb. 11.

National News

February 3, 2021 - 9:50 AM

A sign on the entrance to a pharmacy reads "COVID-19 Vaccine Not Yet Available," Nov. 23, 2020, in Burbank, California. Photo by (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (TNS) — President Joe Biden’s administration will begin to test a program to provide coronavirus vaccines directly to pharmacies, as officials seek to increase the pace of U.S. inoculations.

Biden’s team announced Tuesday that it will ship roughly 1 million doses per week to about 6,500 pharmacies nationwide as a trial run, beginning Feb. 11. It also will boost shipments to states by 5% to 10.5 million doses per week, up from the 10 million doses announced a week earlier.

“This pharmacy program will expand access in neighborhoods across the country, “ Jeff Zients, who serves as Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said at a briefing with reporters. The shipments will increase as supply allows but “due to the current supply constraints, this will be limited when it begins next week,” he said.

