Biden to name Judge Merrick Garland attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will introduce Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general today along with three others he has selected for senior Justice Department positions to “restore the independence” of the agency and faith in the rule of law.

In picking Garland, a federal appeal judge, is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Garland’s nomination will force Senate Republicans to contend with someone they spurned four years ago — refusing even to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated Garland for the Supreme Court. Biden is banking on Garland’s credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure his confirmation.