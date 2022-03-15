 | Tue, Mar 15, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

President Joe Biden signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure. It doesn't include COVID-19 relief aid the White House said is urgently needed.

By

National News

March 15, 2022 - 3:57 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. During his remarks, Biden announced a full ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products as an additional step in holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to sign a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

Related
March 9, 2022
December 17, 2020
December 4, 2020
December 2, 2020
Most Popular