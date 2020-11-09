Menu Search Log in

Biden turns focus to virus response

President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his coronavirus task force. Public health officials warn the nation is entering the worst stretch for COVID-19, with winter and the holidays approaching.

By

National News

November 9, 2020 - 9:34 AM

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

BOSTON (AP) — As he begins his transition to the presidency, Joe Biden is pivoting from a bitter campaign battle to another, more pressing fight: reining in the pandemic that has hit the world’s most powerful nation harder than any other.

Today, Biden announced the members of his coronavirus task force that will develop a blueprint for fighting the pandemic. It includes doctors and scientists who have served in previous administrations, many of them experts in public health, vaccines and infectious diseases.

Notable among the members is Rick Bright, a vaccine expert and former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. He had filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was reassigned to a lesser job because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by President Donald Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.

