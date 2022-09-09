Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law.

Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage measure, pushing it past the minimum number of senators required to clear the chamber’s legislative filibuster.

“I think the momentum is going in the right direction. And yeah, I think it’s gonna have good support,” Baldwin said.