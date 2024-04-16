 | Tue, Apr 16, 2024
Bird flu spreads: Are milk and eggs safe?

Eight states have reported a bird flu outbreak in diary cows and chickens. Health officials stress the risk to the public is low and food supplies remain safe and stable.

April 16, 2024 - 2:24 PM

A bird flu outbreak in U.S. dairy cows has grown to affect more than two dozen herds in eight states, just weeks after the nation’s largest egg producer found the virus in its chickens.

Health officials stress that the risk to the public is low and that the U.S. food supply remains safe and stable.

“At this time, there continues to be no concern that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health, or that it affects the safety of the interstate commercial milk supply,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

