Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again

Producers offering refunds and exchanges for tickets for shows through May 30, 2021. Theaters closed March 12.

By

National News

October 9, 2020 - 2:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

“We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

