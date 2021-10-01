Budget tests Dems’ power to deliver

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden proposed a massive expansion of federal services for Americans this year, he laid out lofty stakes — not only for his own presidential legacy but far beyond.

The imperative, he said in an April address to Congress, is to show “that our government still works — and can deliver for the people.”

It was an apt pitch for the long-held Democratic vision of government as a force for good, and for the idea that Washington has an obligation to improve the lot of Americans held back.