 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Budget tests Dems’ power to deliver

President Joe Biden's massive expansion of federal services has been put to the test by members of his own party.

By

National News

October 1, 2021 - 4:51 PM

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) (left) and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) (2nd left) arrive for a House Democrats closed-door meeting at the U.S. Capitol Sept. 27, 2021 in Washington, DC.(Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden proposed a massive expansion of federal services for Americans this year, he laid out lofty stakes — not only for his own presidential legacy but far beyond.

The imperative, he said in an April address to Congress, is to show “that our government still works — and can deliver for the people.”

It was an apt pitch for the long-held Democratic vision of government as a force for good, and for the idea that Washington has an obligation to improve the lot of Americans held back.

Related
August 11, 2021
July 14, 2021
April 29, 2021
March 11, 2021
Most Popular