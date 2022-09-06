 | Tue, Sep 06, 2022
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 p.m.

September 6, 2022 - 5:24 PM

Power lines and a tower are silhouetted by the sun as extreme temperatures reach the upper 90s in Walnut, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state’s electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility,” Mainzer said, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

