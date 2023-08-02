 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

California fires threaten iconic Joshua trees

Firefighters have reported progress on fighting a blaze in California and Nevada, but the Joshua Tree National Park remains in danger.

By

National News

August 2, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Joshua Tree National Park. Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by rain fought to contain a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and are threatening the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees.

The York Fire that erupted last Friday is California’s largest wildfire this year. As of early Wednesday it had burned through more than 128 square miles of land and was 30% contained, fire officials said.

Humid monsoonal weather conditions Tuesday afternoon brought brief but heavy rain, especially on the south end of the fire, and kept its spread to a minimum, fire officials said. Similar conditions were expected on Wednesday, with drier weather poised to return on Thursday.

Related
September 17, 2021
October 7, 2020
October 2, 2020
September 16, 2020
Most Popular