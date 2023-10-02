 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
California governor names Feinstein successor

By

National News

October 2, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler addresses a Biden-Harris campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which struck down a federal right to abortion on June 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

In choosing Butler on Sunday, Newsom fulfilled his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat became open. However, he had been facing pressure from some Black politicians and advocacy groups to select Barbara Lee, a prominent Black congresswoman who is already running for the seat.

Butler will be the only Black woman serving in the U.S. Senate and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent California in the chamber.

