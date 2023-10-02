Dianne Feinstein defied the odds in a male-dominated field

In 1969, soon after Dianne Feinstein first made history, a San Francisco newspaper published a bemused feature on her marriage. Headlined “The Big Man in Dianne’s Life,” it centered on her husband, Bert Feinstein, a prominent local surgeon, and began:

“When Mama is in politics, there’s many an unkind query heard about who wears the pants in the family. Such is the fearsome image of a lady politico.”

The fearsome Mrs. Feinstein had recently shocked the town, finishing first in a crowded race for the Board of Supervisors. She was the first woman elected to the city’s legislative body in a half-century — and only the second ever. Capturing the top vote total positioned her to become board president, San Francisco’s second-most influential municipal office after mayor.