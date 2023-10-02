 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
Dianne Feinstein defied the odds in a male-dominated field


The California senator was known for putting consensus over politics, modeling
attitudes, behavior and values that have become increasingly rare. 

By

Columnists

October 2, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., attend a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 15, 2020. Feinstein favored consensus over politics. (Tom Williams/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

In 1969, soon after Dianne Feinstein first made history, a San Francisco newspaper published a bemused feature on her marriage. Headlined “The Big Man in Dianne’s Life,” it centered on her husband, Bert Feinstein, a prominent local surgeon, and began:

“When Mama is in politics, there’s many an unkind query heard about who wears the pants in the family. Such is the fearsome image of a lady politico.”

The fearsome Mrs. Feinstein had recently shocked the town, finishing first in a crowded race for the Board of Supervisors. She was the first woman elected to the city’s legislative body in a half-century — and only the second ever. Capturing the top vote total positioned her to become board president, San Francisco’s second-most influential municipal office after mayor.

