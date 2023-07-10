 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
California landslide sweeps away 12 homes

Walls and roofs began to fail as the land continued to slide, the county Fire Department showed in video released on social media.

July 10, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Homes in Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula are seen torn apart by earth movement in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. on Monday, July 10, 2023. Photo by (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A dozen homes torn apart by earth movement on Southern California’s Palos Verdes Peninsula during the weekend were likely to fall into an adjacent canyon, an official said.

The homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates were hastily evacuated by firefighters on Saturday when cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.

Walls and roofs began to fail as the land continued to slide, the county Fire Department showed in video released on social media.

