 | Tue, Feb 08, 2022
California town drops cougars as reason to stall housing

Woodside, Calif., residents said they will no longer use a mountain lion habitat as an excuse to bar further housing development. The came ager the attorney general the effort was afoul of California law.

February 8, 2022 - 6:17 AM

WOODSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A wealthy California town has abandoned a claim that it is exempt from a new state law allowing increased housing density because the entire community is habitat for mountain lions.

The Silicon Valley enclave of Woodside said in a statement late Sunday that applications for development of multiple residential units on single-family lots will now be accepted.

The announcement came hours after California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that claiming all of Woodside as a mountain lion sanctuary was “a deliberate and transparent attempt to avoid complying” with the law.

