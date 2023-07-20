 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
California’s wily, surfboard-stealing sea otter evades capture again

California's most-wanted sea mammal refuses to surrender quietly. She started harassing surfers and and stealing their boards a month ago, leading authorities to attempt to capture it for life in a zoo or aquarium.

This sea otter has been attacking and terrorizing surfers along the Santa Cruz coastline on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Santa Cruz, California. Photo by (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Nobody in this quintessential beach town can say exactly why a sea otter began harassing surfers and stealing their boards a month ago, but officials can tell you that California’s most-wanted sea mammal is definitely refusing to surrender quietly.

With helicopters thudding overhead as she lounges in kelp beds, game wardens in wet suits tracking her as she dives for shellfish and crowds of observers cheering her on from the beach, the renegade otter that authorities call “841” has so far managed to avoid capture.

Officials say the otter needs to be trapped because her unusually bold behavior — which includes gnawing on surfboards — poses a danger to herself and humanity.

