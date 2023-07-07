 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Carters celebrate 77th anniversary

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in their hometown of Plains, Ga. But their relationship extends to the cradle and has spanned decades of public service that led the couple to the White House, global humanitarian work and more.

July 7, 2023 - 4:23 PM

Former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen here in Atlanta in 2018, will celebrate their 77th anniversary on Friday, July 7. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are marking their 77th wedding anniversary with a quiet Friday at their south Georgia home, extending their record as the longest-married first couple ever as both nonagenarians face significant health challenges.

The 39th president is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February. The former first lady is 95 and has dementia. The Carter family has not offered details of either Jimmy or Rosalynn Carter’s condition but has said they both have enjoyed time with each other and a stream of family members, along with occasional visits from close friends, in recent months.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been on the American and international stage together for a half-century. What they described as “full partnership” began years earlier in the Carter family farm business before his political career and their decades of global humanitarian work since leaving the White House in 1981 and establishing The Carter Center the following year.

