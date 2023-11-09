 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Census Bureau sees an older, more diverse America by 2100 

New US Census Bureau projections provide a comprehensive analysis of the nation's projected population.

By

National News

November 9, 2023 - 3:09 PM

The U.S. population is expected to decline without substantial immigration, according to the Census Bureau. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

 By the end of the century, the U.S. population will be declining without substantial immigration, older adults will outnumber children and white, non-Hispanic, residents will account for less than 50% of the population, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau

The population projections offer a glimpse of what the nation may look like at the turn of the next century, though a forecast decades into the future can’t predict the unexpected like a global pandemic. 

The projections can help the U.S. prepare for change, from anticipating the demands of health care for seniors to providing insight into the number of schools that need to be built over the coming decades, said Paul Ong, a public affairs professor at UCLA. 

Related
December 29, 2022
August 16, 2022
September 24, 2021
April 27, 2021
Most Popular