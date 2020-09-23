Cindy McCain endorses Joe Biden

PHOENIX (AP) — Cindy McCain has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president in a rebuke of President Donald Trump by the widow of the Republican Party’s 2008 nominee.
Trump has had a fraught relationship with John McCain’s family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during the 2016 campaign. But the family has until now stopped short of endorsing Trump’s rivals.
Cindy McCain cited the decadeslong friendship between her family and Biden’s and their bond as the parents of children serving in the military.
