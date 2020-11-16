Trump’s ‘He won,’ not exactly a concession, but may be all we get

On Sunday, President Donald Trump almost conceded that Joe Biden is President-elect when he tweeted “He won.”

Trouble is, he followed those two words with more accusations that the election was rigged.

That the final tally of Electoral College votes is 306-232, the same distribution that Mr. Trump won over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and which he dubbed “a landslide,” would appear to leave the president no out. Of the dozens of lawsuits he has filed to dispute the results, all have served only to affirm the election was officiated fair and square.