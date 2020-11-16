Menu Search Log in

Trump’s ‘He won,’ not exactly a concession, but may be all we get

Most who lose an election use their concession speeches to mend fences often wrought during a contentious election. Mr. Trump could do the same and help heal the rifts that divide this nation.

By

Opinion

November 16, 2020 - 8:47 AM

Thousands of supporters participate in the MAGA Million March For Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

On Sunday, President Donald Trump almost conceded that Joe Biden is President-elect when he tweeted “He won.”

Trouble is, he followed those two words with more accusations that the election was rigged.

That the final tally of Electoral College votes is 306-232, the same distribution that Mr. Trump won over Hillary Clinton in 2016 and which he dubbed “a landslide,” would appear to leave the president no out. Of the dozens of lawsuits he has filed to dispute the results, all have served only  to affirm the election was officiated fair and square.

