 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Closing arguments begin in Oath Keepers trial

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against the Oath Keepers founder accused of sedition. A U.S. attorney noted Stewart Rhodes and others repeatedly called for a violent overthrow of the government in the wake of President Biden's 2020 election win.

By

National News

November 18, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, is seen on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on June 9, 2022. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday in her closing argument.

Making her final pitch to the jury that will decide whether the defendants are guilty of seditious conspiracy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said Rhodes’ own words show he was preparing to lead a rebellion to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House.

She sought to rebut suggestions from the defense that Rhodes’ rhetoric was simply bluster, telling jurors that his messages filled with talk about violence and civil war weren’t “ranting and raving” but were “deadly serious.”

Related
September 2, 2022
March 8, 2022
April 16, 2021
March 10, 2021
Most Popular