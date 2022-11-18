Closing arguments begin in Oath Keepers trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday in her closing argument.

Making her final pitch to the jury that will decide whether the defendants are guilty of seditious conspiracy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said Rhodes’ own words show he was preparing to lead a rebellion to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House.

She sought to rebut suggestions from the defense that Rhodes’ rhetoric was simply bluster, telling jurors that his messages filled with talk about violence and civil war weren’t “ranting and raving” but were “deadly serious.”