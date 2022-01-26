 | Wed, Jan 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Coast Guard searches sea for 39 people lost off Florida

39 people are missing after a boat went missing off the coast of Florida. One body has been recovered. Crews scanned a large area on Tuesday trying to find the others.

By

National News

January 26, 2022 - 10:43 AM

A U.S. Coast Guard flag blows in the increasing Sunday afternoon winds across Wickford harbor. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said today that its crews recovered one body and continue to search for 38 other people in the ocean off Florida days after their boat left the Bahamas in a suspected human smuggling attempt. 

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference that finding the other migrants alive is their highest priority.

“It is dire. The longer they remain in the water … exposed to the marine environment … with every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely” that survivors will be found,” she said.

Related
July 8, 2021
July 31, 2020
February 28, 2020
September 6, 2019
Most Popular