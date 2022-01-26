Coast Guard searches sea for 39 people lost off Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said today that its crews recovered one body and continue to search for 38 other people in the ocean off Florida days after their boat left the Bahamas in a suspected human smuggling attempt.

Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference that finding the other migrants alive is their highest priority.

“It is dire. The longer they remain in the water … exposed to the marine environment … with every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and more unlikely” that survivors will be found,” she said.