 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Colorado River users talk water crisis

Dan Bunk, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water manager, said the two largest reservoirs on the river are at unprecedented low levels.

By

National News

December 13, 2022 - 5:03 PM

The water level at Lake Mead, a key reservoir on the Colorado River. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River.

The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic three-day affair, comes at a time of growing concern about the river’s future after more than two decades of record drought attributed to climate change.

“The Colorado River system is in a very dire condition,” Dan Bunk, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water manager, declared during internet presentations streamed Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 that invited public comment about possible actions.

