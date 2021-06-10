 | Thu, Jun 10, 2021
Community health centers push for equity in the pandemic

With their roots in civil rights, it comes naturally to advocate for the poor and marginalized

National News

June 10, 2021 - 10:42 AM

Civil rights veteran Dr. Robert Smith. Smith and medical colleagues worked to establish federally funded community health centers in the 1960s. (Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom/TNS)

In the 1960s, health care across the Mississippi Delta was sparse and much of it was segregated. Some hospitals were dedicated to Black patients, but they often struggled to stay afloat. At the height of the civil rights movement, young Black doctors launched a movement of their own to address the care disparity.

“Mississippi was Third World and was so bad and so separated,” said Dr. Robert Smith. “The community health center movement was the conduit for physicians all over this country who believed that all people have a right to health care.”

In 1967, Smith helped start Delta Health Center, the country’s first rural community health center. They put the clinic in Mound Bayou, a small town in the heart of the Delta, in northwestern Mississippi. The center became a national model and is now one of nearly 1,400 such clinics across the country. These clinics, called federally qualified health centers, are a key resource in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama, where about 2 in 5 people live in rural areas. Throughout the U.S., about 1 in 5 people live in rural areas.

