 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Congress moves into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid government shutdown

Federal lawmakers are struggling for answers as a looming government shutdown nears. Unless Congress approves a budget deal by Saturday, several federal agencies will close until a new deal is reached.

By

National News

September 26, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House on Sept. 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. Vilsack and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered a range of questions related primarily to a potential shutdown of the U.S. government. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a government shutdown five days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode as Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means curtailing federal services for millions of Americans.

There’s no clear path ahead as lawmakers return with tensions high and options limited. The House is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a package of bills to fund parts of the government, but it’s not at all clear that McCarthy has the support needed to move ahead.

Meanwhile, the Senate, trying to stave off a federal closure, is preparing its own bipartisan plan for a stopgap measure to buy some time and keep offices funded past Saturday’s deadline as work in Congress continues. But plans to tack on additional Ukraine aid have run into trouble as a number of Republicans in both the House and Senate oppose spending more money on the war effort.

Related
September 22, 2023
September 21, 2023
July 31, 2019
December 27, 2018
Most Popular