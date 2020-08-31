Menu Search Log in

Congress won’t get in-person election security briefings

Democrats rush to find a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about attempts to interfere with the November election.

By

National News

August 31, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe arrives for a briefing with lawmakers on Capitol Hill about reports of Russia paying bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, July 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Racing the political clock, frustrated Democrats on Sunday searched for a way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election.

The director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, said most briefings on what the administration knows about efforts to influence the vote will now be given to Congress in writing. In the past, delivering “all-member” briefings in-person, he said, has resulted in “leaks” for political purposes within moments. 

“A falsehood, yet again another lie by the president,” responded Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

