 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Court: Arizona can enforce 1864 abortion law

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that officials may enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a woman's life is at stake.

By

National News

April 10, 2024 - 2:47 PM

Celina Washburn at a protest on Sept. 23, 2022, outside the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix to voice her opposition to an abortion ruling. Photo by AP Photo/Matt York

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will soon join 14 other states that have banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy after a state Supreme Court ruling Tuesday found that officials may enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a woman’s life is at stake.

The court said enforcement won’t begin for at least two weeks. However, it could be up to two months, based on an agreement reached in a related case in Arizona, according to state Attorney General Kris Mayes and Planned Parenthood, the plaintiffs in the current case.

The law provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

Under a near-total ban, the number of abortions in the state is expected to drop from about 1,100 monthly — as estimated by a survey for the Society of Family Planning — to almost zero. The forecast is based on what has happened in other states that ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy.

Related
December 10, 2021
September 1, 2021
May 19, 2021
April 26, 2019
Most Popular