 | Fri, Sep 24, 2021
Court battle ends tree dispute

A towering Monterey Pine tree in a wealthy San Francisco neighborhood has to go, an appeals court ruled.

By

National News

September 24, 2021 - 4:03 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tall trees are venerated across California, but one towering Monterey Pine at the center of a heated dispute in San Francisco’s wealthiest neighborhood has to go, according to an appeals court ruling this week.

A state appeals court on Wednesday ordered a couple in the hilltop Pacific Heights neighborhood to remove the tree, which is at least 32 feet tall. A neighbor argued the tree was blocking her view of the San Francisco Bay and other city landmarks, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. 

The neighbor is an 81-year-old woman who had moved into the San Francisco home with her now-deceased husband in 1976. When the couple “saw the magnificent views, they were sold,” said Barri Bonapart, the woman’s lawyer. 

