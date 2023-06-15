 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Court nixes attack on Native American foster care system

The leaders of tribes involved in the case called the outcome a major victory for tribes and Native children.

By

National News

June 15, 2023 - 3:41 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.

The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.

Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.

Related
July 21, 2021
July 1, 2021
September 28, 2020
April 14, 2012
Most Popular