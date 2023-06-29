 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
Court protects workers who ask for religious accommodations

The case before the court involved a mail carrier in rural Pennsylvania. The man was told that as part of his job he’d need to start delivering Amazon packages on Sundays.

By

National News

June 29, 2023 - 4:10 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on July 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday used the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who ask for religious accommodations.

In a unanimous decision the justices made clear that workers who ask for accommodations, such as taking the Sabbath off, should get them unless their employers show doing so would result in “substantial increased costs” to the business.

The court made clear that businesses must cite more than minor costs — so-called “de minimis” costs — to reject requests for religious accommodations at work. Unlike most cases before the court, both sides in the case had agreed businesses needed to show more.

