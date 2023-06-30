 | Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Court rejects student loan relief

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 against President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. Justices were split along party lines.

June 30, 2023 - 2:38 PM

A police officer watches as student loan borrowers and advocates gather for the People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt During The Supreme Court Hearings On Student Debt Relief on Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt/TNS )

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, said the Biden administration overstepped its authority with the plan, and it leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume in the fall.

Biden was to announce a new set of actions to protect student loan borrowers later Friday, said a White House official. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Biden’s expected statement on the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.

