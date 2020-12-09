Menu Search Log in

COVID-19 stimulus talks stall — again

Sen. Mitch McConnell puts the brakes on growing momentum for coronavirus relief with refusal to bail out states.

By

National News

December 9, 2020 - 9:36 AM

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves after a Senate Republican policy luncheon at the Hart Senate Office Building November 18, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senate GOP members held a policy luncheon to discuss the Republican agenda. Photo by (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tapped the brakes Tuesday on growing momentum for another coronavirus relief package, claiming he’ll only drop his most unpopular policy proposal if Democrats agree to give up their demand for budgetary bailouts for states.

McConnell, the top Republican on Capitol Hill, added the latest tit-for-tat to the harried stimulus talks after lunching with fellow GOP senators, some of whom have come out in support of a bipartisan $908 billion relief package that includes bailouts for cash-strapped states, including New York.

But in McConnell’s view, the budgetary aid should be cut because he claims the states’ leaders, not the pandemic, are to blame for the financial woes.

Related
December 4, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 1, 2020
September 9, 2020
Trending