 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

COVID slams Russia

Russian authorities are taking steps to stem the skyrocketing rates of COVID-19 infections as both infection and death rates have soared in recent weeks. Both are by far the highest in Europe.

By

National News

October 21, 2021 - 9:35 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Moscow on Thursday announced plans to shut restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores and introduce other restrictions later this month, as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new confirmed infections and 1,036 deaths in the past 24 hours. That brought Russia’s death toll to 227,389, by far the highest in Europe. President Vladimir Putin has voiced consternation about vaccine hesitancy and sought to urge more to come forward for jabs.

Putin on Wednesday responded to rising contagion and deaths by ordering Russians to stay off work from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin followed up Thursday by introducing a slew of restrictions in the capital.

Related
September 14, 2021
June 12, 2020
May 28, 2020
March 25, 2020
Most Popular