Cyber Ninjas CEO refuses to testify

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee holds a hearing Thursday to probe the so-called election “audit” in Arizona, the CEO of the company hired to conduct that controversial review will be absent.

Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, was asked to testify but told committee officials ahead of the hearing that he is refusing to participate, according to a press release from the panel Wednesday.

Logan’s unwillingness to testify comes after he and his company repeatedly refused to produce documents sought by the Oversight Committee, which is controlled by the Democratic majority in the House, as part of its investigation into the Arizona election review.