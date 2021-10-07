 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Cyber Ninjas CEO refuses to testify

The leader of a company hired to review an Arizona election was called to testify before the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee. He refused, and his company has repeatedly refused to provide documents.

By

National News

October 7, 2021 - 9:35 AM

The Arizona Senate’s “audit” team presents its report on Sept. 24, 2021. From left: Ben Cotton of CyFIR, Doug Logan of Cyber Ninjas, and Randy Pullen. Photo by (Jeremy Duda/Arizona Mirror)

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee holds a hearing Thursday to probe the so-called election “audit” in Arizona, the CEO of the company hired to conduct that controversial review will be absent.

Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, was asked to testify but told committee officials ahead of the hearing that he is refusing to participate, according to a press release from the panel Wednesday.

Logan’s unwillingness to testify comes after he and his company repeatedly refused to produce documents sought by the Oversight Committee, which is controlled by the Democratic majority in the House, as part of its investigation into the Arizona election review.

Related
September 24, 2021
December 10, 2019
December 2, 2019
January 18, 2019
Most Popular