Delta soars to record $1.8 billion profit

Delta Air Lines soared to a record quarterly profit of more than $1.8 billion as summer vacationers packed planes, especially to international destinations, and the airline enjoyed a tailwind from falling fuel prices.

The results released Thursday beat Wall Street expectations, and Delta raised its forecast of full-year earnings.

Delta officials said strong demand for tickets has continued at the beginning of the July-through-September quarter, when it expects revenue similar to the record second quarter, and even into the December holidays.