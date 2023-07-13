 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Delta soars to record $1.8 billion profit

Strong demand for tickets has led to a record-breaking quarterly profit of $1.8 billion, Delta Air Lines reported. The results were above Wall Street expectations.

By

National News

July 13, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Delta Air Lines soared to a record quarterly profit of more than $1.8 billion as summer vacationers packed planes, especially to international destinations, and the airline enjoyed a tailwind from falling fuel prices.

The results released Thursday beat Wall Street expectations, and Delta raised its forecast of full-year earnings.

Delta officials said strong demand for tickets has continued at the beginning of the July-through-September quarter, when it expects revenue similar to the record second quarter, and even into the December holidays.

Related
February 6, 2022
August 27, 2021
January 17, 2020
January 15, 2020
Most Popular