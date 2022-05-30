Democrats hopeful Republicans willing to enact some gun control measures

U.S. lawmakers are setting a tight timetable to negotiate new gun laws, with Democrats signaling they would accept limited progress in exchange for some action that would reduce gun violence in the nation.

Republicans and Democrats are working through the weekend to prepare a proposal before Congress returns from recess in a week, Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We’ve got a short time frame.”

Lawmakers are discussing expanded background checks, so-called red-flag laws and safer storage of guns, Murphy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He said he was willing to back some Republican priorities such as measures to “harden our schools,” while limits on high-capacity magazines were unlikely to find bipartisan support.