Denver shootings suspect wrote books about attacks

The man believed behind the shootings that killed five people in Denver had written books about killing characters with the same names as some of his victims. Four of those shot were at tattoo shops.

December 29, 2021 - 3:14 PM

Police vehicles sit outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway where two women were shot and killed and a man injured on Dec. 27, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. Photo by (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/TNS)

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. 

The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took place in less than an hour Monday at several locations around the metro area, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said Wednesday. 

McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot through business or personal relationships, police have said. Four of those shot were attacked at tattoo shops. In addition to those killed, two other people were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.

