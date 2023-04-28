 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
Derailed train cars removed from river in Wisconsin

Thursday’s derailment in Crawford County involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries.

April 28, 2023 - 4:47 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crews removed two rail cars from the Mississippi River after a freight train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, leaving four railway employees with minor injuries, officials said Friday.

Thursday’s derailment in Crawford County involved two of the train’s three locomotives and 10 cars carrying a variety of freight, including paint and lithium-ion batteries, said BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent.

She said officials were still investigating what caused the derailment near De Soto, a village located about 85 miles northwest of Madison.

