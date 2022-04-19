 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

DeSantis asks Legislature to eliminate Disney World’s self-governing status

Disney can control its own zoning. It has its own police and fire departments, and it operates independently of all the other rules imposed on counties in the state.

By

National News

April 19, 2022 - 4:32 PM

The "Partners" statue sits in front of Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. (Allie Goulding/Tampa Bay Times/TNS)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he has expanded the Legislature’s special session on redistricting this week to cut to the core of his latest political enemy and announced he wants lawmakers to repeal the law that allows the Walt Disney World Resort to operate as a self-governing body.

“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week,’’ DeSantis said at a news conference in The Villages. “Yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 — and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”

The Reedy Creek Improvement District is the special taxing district and governing body for the Walt Disney World Resort. It was created by state lawmakers in 1967 and comprises 39 square miles, two cities and land in Orange and Osceola counties. It allows the company to act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.

Related
March 22, 2022
November 27, 2020
July 10, 2020
June 6, 2012
Most Popular