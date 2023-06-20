 | Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Doctor’s death steeped in mystery

Family, friends and colleagues still have more questions than answers surrounding the death of Dr. John Forsyth, a physician whose body was found in Arkansas in May. Forsyth also was involved in cryptocurrency, although it's not known if that had anything to do with his death.

By and

National News

June 20, 2023 - 1:39 PM

John Forsyth Photo by Facebook

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — John Forsyth was known as a hard-working doctor who cared deeply for his patients and often teased nurses in the emergency room to ease tension. He was a father of eight and newly engaged. He also co-founded a cryptocurrency business with his brother.

His sudden disappearance from a southwestern Missouri town last month — and the eventual discovery of his body in an Arkansas lake — has led those who knew him to wonder what happened to the man who seemed happier than he’d been for some time. A lack of information from law enforcement has only deepened the mystery, prompting amateur sleuths to espouse theories on Facebook.

“It’s like the world dropped on us; we’re just in shock” said his sister Tiffany Forsyth. “There’s a part of me that’s not quite sure this is real yet. I guess it comes in steps.”

