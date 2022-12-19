 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight

Passenger Jodette Neely told NBC’s “Today” show that she saw people hitting their heads on the aircraft’s ceiling.

By

National News

December 19, 2022 - 5:32 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people traveling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.

In all, 36 people received medical treatment following Sunday’s turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight for bumps, bruises, cuts and nausea, said Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Twenty people were taken to hospitals, including 11 in serious condition.

“We are also very happy, and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we’re also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery,” Ireland said.

Related
July 12, 2019
June 28, 2019
August 25, 2018
August 22, 2018
Most Popular