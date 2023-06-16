 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Driver guilty in shootings

The guilty verdict Friday against Robert Bowers was a foregone conclusion. 

June 16, 2023 - 4:21 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A truck driver who spewed hatred of Jews has been convicted of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue on the Jewish Sabbath and fatally shooting 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die. 

Bowers’ lawyers conceded at the trial’s outset that he attacked and killed worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. 

