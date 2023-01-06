 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups called for the current standards to be maintained.

By

National News

January 6, 2023 - 4:15 PM

The Biden administration is setting new standards for pollution from fine particles from tailpipes and other sources. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing tougher standards for a deadly air pollutant, saying that reducing soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year.

A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms of fine particle pollution per cubic meter of air, down from 12 micrograms set a decade ago under the Obama administration. The standard for particle pollution, more commonly known as soot, was left unchanged by then-President Donald Trump, who overrode a scientific recommendation for a lower standard in his final days in office.

Environmental and public health groups that have been pushing for a stronger standard were disappointed, saying the EPA proposal does not go far enough to limit emissions of what is broadly called “fine particulate matter,” the tiny bits of soot we breathe in unseen from tailpipes, wildfires, factory and power plant smokestacks and other sources.

Related
November 4, 2021
May 28, 2020
February 15, 2019
August 2, 2018
Most Popular