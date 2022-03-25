 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Ex-wife accuses Mo. candidate of abuse

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is now a leading Republican Senate candidate. His wife accused him of domestic violence against her and their children.

By

National News

March 25, 2022 - 4:23 PM

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced Tuesday his decision to resign amid controversy concerning an extramarital affair and campaign finances. LAURIE SKRIVAN/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNsw

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records.

A sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens and filed Monday is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri. A public affairs professor at the University of Texas, she sought divorce from Eric Greitens after a sex scandal which led to his resignation as governor in June 2018. She’s now asking the court to move the custody case to the Austin area, in part to spare her children from renewed public attention as Eric Greitens tries to mount a political comeback.

Eric Greitens called the allegations “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

