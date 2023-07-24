 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Excavator digs yard of suspected serial killer

Investigators are digging in the yard of a suspected serial killer. Rex Heuermann was charged with killing at least three women and burying their remains along a remote stretch of beach highway.

By

National News

July 24, 2023 - 1:21 PM

An aerial view of police cars near where a body was discovered in the area near Gilgo Beach and Ocean Parkway on Long Island on April 15, 2011, in Wantagh, New York. Photo by (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators have been digging in the yard at the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who was charged earlier this month with killing at least three women and burying their remains on a remote stretch of beach highway.

A yellow excavator that had been seen scooping dirt in the backyard Sunday was still at the house Monday morning. In Associated Press drone footage, a man could also be seen operating a piece of equipment that can be used to scan for buried objects.

Over the weekend, police dismantled a wooden deck at the house.

Related
July 14, 2023
November 10, 2021
June 3, 2021
June 7, 2019
Most Popular