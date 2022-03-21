Farmers stick with online sales trend

When the pandemic first hit, Maureen Schletzbaum had to figure out how to sell her produce while avoiding human contact. Normally, she’d set up a booth at two different farmers markets near Pleasantville, Iowa, where she and her daughter operate Straw Hat Farms.

But as COVID-19 continued to spread, Schletzbaum opted to go online. She listed the products she had available — peppers, potatoes, flowers — on her website. And orders flooded in.

“It was no-contact for people to order and to pay for it,” she said. “And then we would just drop it off at their door.”