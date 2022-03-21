 | Mon, Mar 21, 2022
Farmers stick with online sales trend

Schletzbaum was one of many local food producers who turned to e-commerce during the pandemic. And she, like many others, has no plans to stop.

March 21, 2022 - 2:39 PM

The pandemic catalyzed the movement toward buying and selling food online. Photo by Market Wagon

When the pandemic first hit, Maureen Schletzbaum had to figure out how to sell her produce while avoiding human contact. Normally, she’d set up a booth at two different farmers markets near Pleasantville, Iowa, where she and her daughter operate Straw Hat Farms.

But as COVID-19 continued to spread, Schletzbaum opted to go online. She listed the products she had available — peppers, potatoes, flowers — on her website. And orders flooded in.

“It was no-contact for people to order and to pay for it,” she said. “And then we would just drop it off at their door.”

