Fauci recovering from West Nile

Dr. Anthony Fauci, 83, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, has contracted the West Nile virus.

Fauci was hospitalized in August with what doctors initially thought was a bacterial infection or tick-borne disease but later turned out to be West Nile.

He is expected to make a full recovery, he told CBS News on Saturday.

“I really felt like I’d been hit by a truck,” he said. “I’ve never been as sick in my life. Ever. By far, this is the worst I’ve ever been with an illness.”

Fauci’s hospitalization came weeks after the seventh American, a Texas woman, died from contracting the virus.

Over 100 cases have been reported in 26 states so far this year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and viral activity seems to be occurring earlier than expected, according to experts. Sources say Fauci believes he contracted the virus in his backyard in Washington D.C.

It’s relatively unusual for West Nile to sicken humans, and the risk of serious illness is low for most people. Around 80% of people who are infected develop no symptoms.

But those who are symptomatic can become very ill with fever, headache, nausea, body aches and vomiting. Fauci said he experienced fever, chills and severe fatigue.

There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile infection or medicine to treat it beyond supportive care like fluids. Health officials say the best way to protect yourself is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes by limiting outdoor activities during dusk and dawn, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants in light colors, and wearing insect repellent. On your property, they recommend regularly inspecting standing water and draining or turning over flower pots, planters and other objects that can hold water.